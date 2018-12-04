PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Providence officials say a poor relationship between two city lawyers led to one of the lawyers spitting on and shoving the father of the other lawyer.

Stephen Dennis was arrested Monday on charges he assaulted the father of Michael Campopiano last month at their office.

The Providence Journal reports that Campopiano and Dennis are both personal injury lawyers who work in the same building.

Campopiano says the two worked together for some time, but their business relationship ended when he moved to a bigger office. Dennis says Campopiano owes him money, and denies he assaulted the man’s father.

Dennis‘ attorney accuses police of not investigating the case properly. Police say they have evidence that gave them reason to charge Dennis on Monday.

