RACINE, Wis. (AP) - The teenager accused of running over a couple outside a grocery store in Racine County and then fleeing has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison.

Eighteen-year-old Isaiah Degroot was out on bail following a shooting and driving a stolen car when he struck Jeff and Cheryl Coopman outside Festival Foods in Mount Pleasant last January. The couple suffered severe injuries. Cheryl Coopman lost an arm and a leg. Jeff Coopman suffered multiple broken bones and lost a leg.

He told Judge Mark Nielsen during Degroot’s sentencing hearing Monday about the physical, financial and emotional toll the crash has taken on him and his wife. Degroot told the court that the Coopmans never deserved to be part of his horrible decisions.

Nielsen sentenced Degroot to 36½ in prison and 26 years of probation.





