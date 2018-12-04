Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, agreed Tuesday that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden may be the most formidable 2020 Democratic presidential prospect, but only because the bar is so low.

“The candidates on the Democratic side range from sort of crazy to just ‘let me tell you how much I hate Trump,’” said Mr. Graham on Fox’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

Mr. Biden said Monday that he considered himself “the most qualified person in the country to be president,” according to the Missoula [Montana] Current, adding that he and his family had yet to decide on whether he will seek the party’s nod.

When it comes to Democrats, Mr. Biden may be right, said the senator.

“He’s the one guy with actually some experience,” Mr. Graham said. “So compared to [Sen.] Elizabeth Warren, he’s the most qualified. But if you’re looking for a president who’s going to take the country in a new direction, he is absolutely your worst choice because he’ll take us backward.”

While Mr. Biden would be “a tough opponent,” Mr. Graham predicted President Trump would win such a match-up.

“I’m not underestimating Joe Biden, I personally like him, but he’s been wrong about every major foreign-policy event,” Mr. Graham said. “He was the biggest champion of the Iranian agreement, where we gave $150 billion to the ayatollah. So I like Trump’s chances. But don’t take anything for granted.”

Mr. Biden said he was particularly well-positioned for a 2020 presidential run because “the issues we face as a country today are the issues that I’ve worked on my whole life—the plight of the middle class and foreign policy.”

His comments came as part of his “American Promise Tour” promoting his 2017 memoir, “Promise Me, Dad.”





