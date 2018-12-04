PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A man charged with killing a Temple University student has rejected a deal from prosecutors to plead guilty to murder in exchange for a 30 to 60-year prison sentence.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Joshua Hupperterz told a judge Monday he instead wants to continue to trial, where he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Hupperterz is accused of killing 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh at his home in August 2017 and taking her body in a storage bin to his grandmother’s house in the Poconos, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

A coroner found Burleigh died of blunt-force trauma and strangulation.

An attorney for Hupperterz says he maintains his innocence.

His trial is set to begin Jan. 7.

