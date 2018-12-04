GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Police have made an arrest for a bomb threat at the Grand Forks Public Library.

Staff at the library called police about 2:30 p.m. Monday after a man said they had a bomb in their computer. The library was evacuated and the man was arrested. KFGO reports he was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

Officers cleared the library after finding no threat and it reopened a short time later.

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com





