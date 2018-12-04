OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have charged a driver with several crimes following the Omaha crash death of a 14-year-old boy.

The Douglas County attorney’s office said in a Tuesday news release that Jeffrey Eggeling is charged with vehicular homicide with a prior conviction for driving under the influence, driving under the influence and causing serious injury, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. County court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Eggeling, who remains in jail.

Police say Eggeling ran a red light at a west Omaha intersection on Saturday and collided with a vehicle driven by Clifford Canaday, who was accompanied by his son, Trevor. Police say Eggeling fled but was later found by officers.

Authorities say Trevor Canaday died from his crash injuries. His father was hospitalized.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.