HEBRON, Neb. (AP) - A man accused of shooting two brothers - one fatally - has pleaded not guilty in southeast Nebraska.

Thayer County District Court records say 21-year-old Michael Lewis entered the pleas Tuesday to charges of assault and use of a weapon.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Oct. 27 after 28-year-old Remington Elting, of Davenport, and his 33-year-old brother, Reuben Elting, also of Davenport, broke into Lewis’ home in Hebron. Remington Elting died and Reuben Elting was hospitalized.

Lewis’ attorney says Lewis acted in self-defense.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5.





