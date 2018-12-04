BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a man to 55 years in prison for his role in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Post reports the judge told 35-year-old Xavier Rivera Monday he has “no moral compass” and that “society needs to be protected” from him.

Rivera was previously convicted of murder among other offenses for the death of 33-year-old Miguel Rivera in 2016. Police say the two are not related.

Prosecutors say Miguel Rivera had been attending a car show in Bridgeport when Xavier Rivera and another man took him into a parking lot and shot him multiple times.

Xavier Rivera’s lawyer says his client maintains his innocence and is looking forward to an appeal.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.