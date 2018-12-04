FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A grand jury in Kentucky has indicted a man who police say was shot by an officer after the man allegedly fled from a traffic stop, injuring a state trooper.

Kentucky State Police said Tuesday that 38-year-old Zindell R. Lindle was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing and evading, resisting arrest and two counts of being a persistent felony offender.

State police said the shooting Friday happened after the man allegedly failed to comply with officers’ instructions. When Trooper Jack Hedges tried to put Lindle into custody, police said the man tried to drive off, dragging Hedges alongside the vehicle.

Police said Lindle didn’t comply with instructions to stop, and Hedges discharged his weapon, striking Lindle.

Lindle was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, and Hedges was also treated at a hospital.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.