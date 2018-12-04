EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Authorities are treating the death of an Eden Prairie man who suffered cardiac arrest after a home invasion this fall as a homicide.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office on Monday said 63-year-old Oukham Oudavanh died of heart disease on Oct. 6 shortly after police responded to a home burglary in Eden Prairie. His death was ruled a homicide.

A woman called police that night to say her home had been broken into and that Oudavanh, who was with her, needed medical attention.

She told police that two suspects had fled with cash.

Responders performed CPR on Oudavanh, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Star Tribune reports police continue to investigate.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.