JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Jackson man faces embezzlement charges after prosecutors say he stole from a client.

Attorney General Jim Hood says 65-year-old Cuyler Arlin Dodson was arrested Friday on nine counts of felony embezzlement.

Spokeswoman Rachel Ring says investigators believe Dodson took more than $100,000 from a client, but can’t say how much. She says Dodson stole from a bookkeeping client, after gaining access to bank accounts to pay bills. The client discovered money missing after obtaining bank statements.

IRS records show Dodson is an income tax preparer. Mississippi State Board of Public Accountancy records don’t show him as a certified public accountant.

Dodson is free on bail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

If convicted, Dodson faces up to 60 years in prison and up to $105,000 in fines.





