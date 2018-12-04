DECATUR, Miss. (AP) - A man accused of stealing a Mississippi Highway Patrol cruiser has been arrested.

WTOK-TV reports that Sean Patrick Sharp was arrested Sunday in Decatur and handed over to the U.S. Marshals.

Sharp is accused of stealing the highway patrol car in Simpson County on Nov. 21.

Decatur Police Chief Joedy Pennington says authorities pursued Sharp in a car chase Friday before finally arresting him Sunday.

Sharp was pulled over near Mendenhall last month because he was wanted for vehicle theft in Warren County. The highway patrol says Sharp twisted his handcuffed hands from behind his back to steal the police car. He’s accused of then stealing two other cars.

It’s unclear whether Sharp has a lawyer representing him.

