CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A courtroom curse has landed a woman in jail for 10 days in North Carolina.

As a Charlotte courtroom emptied out last week, The Charlotte Observer reports 31-year-old Precious Oliphant yelled out “piece of s–” in a voice that U.S. Magistrate David Cayer says “was loud enough to be heard throughout” the room.

It’s unclear whom Oliphant was addressing. She had been among the spectators who watched Dion Williams plead guilty to the 2017 attempted murder of a postal carrier.

Cayer ordered U.S. marshals to stop Oliphant from leaving. He told her she was being charged with contempt of court. She declined to say anything else.

She was sentenced to time in the Mecklenburg County jail, which records say she began Thursday afternoon.

