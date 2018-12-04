LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have accused a North Carolina school principal of dragging a student by the collar of their shirt after the child ran out of his office into a hallway.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday it received a report of the incident at Union Elementary School on Nov. 30.

Detectives said while addressing the student’s behavior in the principal’s office, the student ran into the hallway. The news release said the principal grabbed the student by their shirt collar, causing them to fall. The detectives said the student was then dragged back into the office doorway.

Patrick Mitchell Nelson was charged with misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 years old and given a $500 unsecured bond. He was to appear before a magistrate Tuesday.





