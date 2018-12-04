CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a man and woman have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than 20 handguns from a Chandler store.

Chandler police say 32-year-old Miguel Gomez and 26-year-old Alicia Gonzalez remain jailed on suspicion of first-degree burglary, criminal damage and theft of means of transportation.

Police say Gomez and Gonzalez were in a stolen pickup truck that crashed through the front entrance of a store that sells firearms about 11 p.m. Monday.

The two suspects then allegedly shattered the glass on the display cases, took 21 handguns and fled on foot to a nearby farm.

They were picked up by a woman in a truck.

A police patrol officer arrived on scene and that led to a high-speed pursuit that ended on the Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix.





