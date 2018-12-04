EWING, N.J. (AP) - Police say a driver was impaired at the time of a head-on crash near a New Jersey college that left eight people seriously injured, including several students.

Authorities charged the 22-year-old driver Monday with seven counts of assault by auto in connection with the 2 a.m. collision Sunday in Ewing.

Ewing police say the male driver crossed into the oncoming lane and struck another car near The College of New Jersey.

College officials say five students were injured: Danielle DeFlores, Matthew DeGenova, Anthony Galante, Ryan Moore and Michael Sot.

Six people remain hospitalized as of Monday, including three in critical condition. Injuries suffered in the crash included broken bones, a ruptured bladder and a brain injury.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.