CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A court filing says a West Virginia man ran from the back seat of a police officer’s cruiser and jumped into a creek before he was apprehended in the chest-deep water.

The Exponent Telegram quotes the criminal complaint as saying 22-year-old Daniel Matthew Brown was arrested in the middle of Elk Creek on Monday. The court document says Clarksburg police Sgt. Mike Louzy was starting to handcuff Brown on a grand larceny charge when he fled and jumped in the creek.

Brown is accused of stealing a pickup truck on Monday. The court record says Brown told Louzy he borrowed the vehicle from his friend, but the alleged victim said he had reported it stolen that morning.

It is unclear if Brown has a lawyer who could comment.

