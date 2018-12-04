YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - Police say a Massachusetts man shot and killed a pit bull in his home after it clamped down on his arm and refused to let go.

Yarmouth police say the 25-year-old man and his girlfriend were lying in bed with the dog he was fostering on Sunday evening when he tried to move the animal and it attacked him.

After unsuccessfully trying to dislodge the animal, the man reached into his nightstand where he kept a 9 mm handgun, and fired a single shot, killing the dog.

The man is licensed to own the gun. He was treated at the hospital for severe injuries to his left arm.

Police took the handgun, a shotgun and ammunition from the home for safekeeping during the investigation.

No names were released.





