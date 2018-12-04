SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - Florida police investigators say DNA evidence allowed them to tie a convicted sex offender to a 1988 slaying.

The Sarasota Police Department announced Tuesday that it has charged 62-year-old David L. Stephens with homicide and sexual assault for the suffocation death of 23-year-old Judith Doherty.

Stephens was convicted in 1989 of armed sexual battery and burglary for another attack and was scheduled to be released from prison in 2021.

Doherty’s body was found in a field behind a high school.

It is not known if Stephens has an attorney.





