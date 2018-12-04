DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a woman suspected of driving drunk narrowly missed students getting off a bus as she pulled into a Des Moines school drop-off spot.

Station KCCI reports that the woman was dropping off her 5-year-old daughter Monday morning at Garton Elementary School when she hit a curb that kept her from plowing into the students. Police say the bus driver, the school principal and the dean of students wouldn’t let the woman leave the scene.

Polk County court records say 43-year-old Heather Mapes is charged with failure to use child restraint device and reckless driving. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Jail records say she remained in custody Tuesday morning.

Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com





