PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Police in West Virginia say they have recovered the remains of a slain woman last seen in 1983.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin announced Monday that authorities located the remains of 21-year-old Leslie Diane Marty last month after her killer, Mark Hanna, revealed that he buried her in the former Shell Chemical Employee Park in Belpre. Martin said dental records confirmed the remains belonged to Marty, who was last seen when Hanna took her from an apartment at gunpoint in July 1983.

Even without her body, authorities convicted Hanna in 1985 of kidnapping and burglary and later won a conviction on a murder charge.

Marty’s mother, Mary Brown, said it was a relief to find her daughter’s remains.

Martin said Hanna did not indicate why he chose to disclose the site.

