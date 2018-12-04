PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (AP) - A pregnant woman has been wounded and her unborn baby has died in a shooting at a parking lot in Alabama.

Al.com reports the woman was undergoing surgery Tuesday afternoon after she was rushed to a hospital. The woman was five months pregnant and was shot in the stomach.

Pleasant Grove Police Lt. Danny Reid says the shooting happened around noon outside a Dollar General. Officers were dispatched to the scene but arrived to find that the woman had been picked up and driven to Fairfield. Police and paramedics then found the victim at a Fairfield convenience store.

Twenty-three-year-old Ebony Jemison has been taken into custody. It is unclear what charges Jemison could face and whether she has an attorney. Police say they are still trying to determine what led to the dispute.





