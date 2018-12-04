BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A group of college students are demanding that a fellow Western Washington University student be expelled after he was arrested in November for vandalizing the school with racist and homophobic graffiti.

KOMO-TV reports that the students went to protest at the university president’s office Monday night, prompting WWU President Sabah Randhawa to address their concerns for several hours.

Randhawa promised to continue dialogue on the issue after sending out a campus-wide email earlier in the day that said the school was trying to “protect the most vulnerable” but also “adhering to due process requirements.”

Administrators also said the student has now decided to leave campus for the rest of the fall quarter after being banned from university housing and dining halls, though he had been allowed to continue his classes.

