TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A public memorial service has been organized for the deputy U.S. marshal who was slain last week serving a fugitive arrest warrant.

The Tucson office of the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday that the gathering to remember Chase White will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Tucson Convention Center.

The 41-year-old White was shot Thursday when he and other members of the Marshals Service were delivering a warrant to Ryan Phillip Schlesinger for stalking a female police sergeant. White died later at a hospital.

White had a wife and four children. He was an Air Force reservist set to leave for deployment this week.

Schlesinger was arrested on a warrant accusing him of first-degree murder of a federal officer. A detention hearing for the 26-year-old was scheduled for Tuesday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.