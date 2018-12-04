PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The state attorney general’s office hasn’t pursued about 1,300 felony cases brought by police departments between 2009 through 2015, according to a report by The Providence Journal.

The newspaper reports the statute of limitations is up on 900 of those cases. All were in Providence County.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin’s spokeswoman blamed police departments. Amy Kempe says the departments didn’t file investigative packages that prosecutors need and it’s “not our job” to alert the affected departments that more information was needed.

Prosecutors reviewed the outstanding cases. The affected cases include firearms charges, assaults, drug arrests, larcenies and a vehicular homicide. They don’t include offenses such as murder, rape or arson, which go directly to a grand jury.

Kilmartin is term-limited. Former U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha is succeeding him.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.