SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say a second person has been arrested in a police chase through Sioux Falls that following a shooting outside a casino.

Police were called to the Lucky Lady Casino Saturday night on a report of three men fighting and one pointing a gun at another and firing it into the air. Officials say two of the men got in a stolen pickup with a 17-year-old girl and drove away. Police pursued the truck which eventually crashed into a pole outside a Walgreens.

A 24-year-old man was arrested shortly after the crash. A 25-year-old man was taken into custody later.

The Argus Leader says a judge set bond Monday at $50,000 for the 24-year-old and $4,000 for the other man. The two are accused of stealing the pickup from a Sioux Falls car dealership.

