CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) - Colorado authorities say a man injured in a shootout with police has been arrested after being treated for his injuries.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Bradley Sutton was taken to jail Tuesday morning after being released from a hospital.

Police have said suspects in a stolen car shot at deputies who tried to make a traffic stop in south suburban Denver on Nov. 27. The deputies followed the fleeing car, eventually rear-ending the vehicle to force it off the road.

One of the suspects was killed.

Police also previously arrested 20-year-old Peirce Langewisch on an unrelated warrant. He is due in court on Thursday morning.

Sutton, who is 21, faces four felony charges including car theft.

It was not clear Tuesday if either man has an attorney.





