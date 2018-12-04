RENO, Nev. (AP) - Washoe County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in the search for the driver of a stolen car involved in two hit-and-run accidents north of Reno last month in Sun Valley.

The burgundy Pontiac was reported stolen in mid-November. The driver is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The suspect fled the scene Nov. 20 after colliding with a vehicle at about 7:45 a.m. on Maynard Way north of Clem Circle in Sun Valley. The female driver wasn’t hurt, but three young passengers suffered minor injuries.

Investigators later learned the Pontiac had been involved in another hit-and-run accident on Sun Valley Boulevard near Rampion Way shortly before the second crash.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff at 775-328-3350 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.