CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) - Three people, including one who was shot by police, have been arrested following a home invasion in Massachusetts.

Chicopee police posted on their Facebook page that they received a 911 call about a home invasion just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Three suspects fled on foot and encountered officers investigating a car crash.

Following a foot pursuit, one suspect was shot by an officer.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Ayman Khalifa, of Springfield, was treated at a hospital and released into police custody.

Police also arrested 20-year-old Austin Shephard, of Adams, and 23-year-old Efrain Diaz-Martinez Jr., of Springfield.

All three are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. It was not clear if they have lawyers.

Per protocol, the shooting is under investigation.





