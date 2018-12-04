HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - The teen driver in a prom night car crash that killed another teen in Ohio has pleaded guilty.

Chynna Brandon entered her plea to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault through tears in juvenile court Monday.

Police say the 17-year-old was driving more than 100 mph in April when she lost control of a 2013 Tesla sedan and crashed into a telephone pole.

Passenger Kaylie Jackson was ejected from the car and died three days later. Two other passengers were injured.

The group was heading to the Monroe school prom in southwestern Ohio before the crash.

Brandon’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.