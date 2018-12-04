KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting outside a Kansas hospital (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Authorities say the victim of a deadly shooting outside a Kansas hospital was a 28-year-old man.

Police identified the man Tuesday as Dominic Garcia, of Kansas City, Kansas. Police say he and a woman apparently were wounded when gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. Monday in Kansas City, Kansas. Garcia then drove the woman about 2 ½ miles (about 4 kilometers) to the hospital for help with the gunman in pursuit.

Upon arriving, Garcia ran to the secured main entrance, where he was shot again before the gunman turned the gun on himself. The gunman’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The hospital says the woman’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. No hospital employees were hurt.

1 p.m.

12:05 p.m.

7:30 a.m.

