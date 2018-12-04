TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The Latest on a deputy U.S. marshal killed last week in Tucson: (all times local):
3:50 p.m.
A federal court spokesman says the man arrested in last week’s killing of a deputy U.S marshal in Tucson has been held without bond pending a grand jury hearing.
Cosme Lopez of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona says a federal magistrate on Tuesday ordered Ryan Phillip Schlesinger to remain behind bars.
The warrant for Schlesinger’s arrest late Thursday accuses him of first-degree murder of a federal officer.
Deputy Marshal Chase White was shot that evening trying to deliver a fugitive warrant to Schlesinger for stalking a female police sergeant. White died at a hospital.
Schlesinger was arrested after a standoff at a Tucson home.
Court filings accuse Schlesinger of harassing the woman and other officers for months after seizing his handgun and specialized ammunition during an earlier arrest.
10:45 a.m.
A public memorial service has been organized for the deputy U.S. marshal who was killed last week serving a fugitive arrest warrant.
The Tucson office of the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday that the gathering to remember Chase White will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Tucson Convention Center.
The 41-year-old White was shot Thursday when he and other members of the Marshals Service were delivering a warrant to Ryan Phillip Schlesinger for stalking a female police sergeant. White died later at a hospital.
White had a wife and four children. He was an Air Force reservist set to leave for deployment this week.
Schlesinger was arrested on a warrant accusing him of first-degree murder of a federal officer. A detention hearing for the 26-year-old was scheduled for Tuesday.
