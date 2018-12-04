STRAFFORD, Mo. (AP) - A trucker who was hauling more than 21,000 pounds of White Castle burgers when his rig overturned onto a pickup truck in Missouri and killed the driver has agreed to a plea deal.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 46-year-old Narinder Singh entered an Alford plea last week to second-degree manslaughter. Under the plea, Singh admits no guilt in the Feb. 16 death of 43-year-old David Lambeth on Interstate 44 near Strafford. But he agrees prosecutors have evidence for a conviction.

Charging documents say Singh ignored warning signs to slow down after an earlier non-fatal crash.

Lambeth’s widow is suing Singh, White Castle and others. Court records show that Singh had at least 12 previous traffic convictions.

His sentence could range from probation to 120 days of “shock time” in jail.

