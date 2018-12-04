The U.S. Postal Service will suspend most of their services for the National Day of Mourning on Wednesday, including deliveries.

“Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5,” the USPS wrote in a statement.

Over the weekend, President Trump declared that all federal agencies and offices will close Wednesday in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.

Mr. Bush, 94, died late Friday night.

His casket is currently lying in state and will remain there until Wednesday morning when it will be transferred to the National Cathedral for the funeral.





