CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a psychologist and his wife to over three years in prison for submitting over $6.2 million in fraudulent bills to Wyoming Medicaid.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal ordered John Sink Jr., 68, and his wife, Diane Sink, 63, on Tuesday to pay over $6.2 million in restitution.

The Cheyenne couple must also forfeit over $750,000 in assets, including retirement accounts, cash, vehicles and a residence.

Prosecutors alleged the Sinks submitted fake bills for group counseling. They also billed Medicaid for beneficiaries who didn’t participate any in any such activities.

The Sinks told an employee to create backdated treatment plans when an audit showed they lacked documentation to support their billing.

The Sinks pleaded guilty to making false statements in relation to health care.





