MACON, Ga. (AP) - Two former bank tellers have pleaded guilty to stealing over $1.6 million from their employer.

Media outlets report 60-year-old Vicky Martin of Buckhead and 42-year-old Brandy Mize of Eatonton pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to defraud a financial institution.

Both women worked as tellers at The Peoples Bank in Eatonton. Federal prosecutors say the defendants used their positions to embezzle and misapply bank money by transferring funds into their personal accounts or the accounts of relatives and associates. From April 2014 to March 2016, authorities say they took cash from the teller drawers and, in Mize’s case, directly from the vault.

U.S. District Judge Tillman E. Self set sentencing for March 5. Each faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.





