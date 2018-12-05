WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Two convicted felons have been charged with killing an 88-year-old man in his Wichita home during a robbery.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 54-year-old Landon Onek and 36-year-old Austin Stewart were charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and two counts of theft in the death of Floyd Gilbert. Bond is set at $500,000 for Stewart and $250,000 for Onek.

Glibert’s son, Abner “Corkey” Gilbert, went to his father’s home Thursday night after not hearing from in two days and found his body. He said his father was a retired aircraft sheet-metal worker who lived alone. His father’s car was missing.

Court records show Onek and Stewart have served time for theft, drug counts and other crimes. And Onek’s parole was revoked just last week in a drug case.

