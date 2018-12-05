AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A 20-year-old man who teamed up with his father to tie up and rob a Maine woman at gunpoint has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
John Michaud II received 15 years in prison with eight years suspended, plus four years of probation for robbery. The Sun Journal reports the victim was in court for sentencing Tuesday - she called Michaud’s father a career criminal, and urged the younger Michaud to get an education in prison.
Michaud apologized to the court Tuesday.
John Michaud Sr. earlier agreed to a sentence of 15 years with five years suspended after two days at trial.
