SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Three people have been arrested in a shooting that injured a teenage girl in Sioux Falls.

Police say two groups of teens were in a conflict and decided to meet near an apartment complex Monday night. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says one of five suspects shot the driver of a car, a 17-year-old girl, in the leg. She drove to a gas station and called police.

Clemens says the five suspects left in a car and stopped briefly when another group of teens began following them in an SUV. He says the suspected shooter struck the back of the SUV with a gun, breaking the window, before taking off again.

The five fled on foot when police caught up with their vehicle. Police dogs helped track three who were arrested. Two are still at large.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.