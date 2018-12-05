Roughly four in 10 Americans say they haven’t gotten a flu shot and don’t plan to, despite the federal government’s push to avoid another brutal influenza season this winter, the University of Chicago reported Wednesday in a survey.

All told, more than half of Americans haven’t been vaccinated yet — only 43 percent said they got the shot, although 14 percent said they intend to but haven’t gotten around to it, according to the university’s National Opinion Research Center.

Caroline Pearson, a NORC senior fellow, said those who plan to ignore the shot outright are “placing themselves and those around them at risk.”

“Flu vaccination helps prevent people from getting sick with the flu and reduces the severity of illness for those who do get sick,” Ms. Pearson said. “Widespread vaccination also helps create ‘herd immunity’ that protects vulnerable groups who are prevented from getting vaccinated.”

People older than 60 were the most likely to report getting vaccinated, though a quarter of this group still doesn’t want the shot.

Those younger than 45 were least likely to bother, with roughly half saying they won’t get vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all Americans age 6 months or older get vaccinated unless they have a health problem that prevents it.

Officials want to avoid the type of brutal season that struck last year. Flu and related complications killed an estimated 80,000 Americans, including 180 children, making it the worst season in decades.

However, nearly two-thirds of those NORC surveyed thought last year’s season was the same as usual, less severe or wasn’t sure. Unsurprisingly, those who said they’ve been vaccinated had a higher rate of awareness.

People who refuse to get vaccinated are most likely to say they fear getting sick or feeling side effects from the shots, the survey said. Others said they never get the flu, really, or don’t think the vaccine works.

Very few people said they couldn’t access the vaccine or thought it might cost too much.

“Unfortunately, many people are still not getting flu shots due to broader misconceptions about the value of receiving a flu shot and concerns about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines,” said Caitlin Oppenheimer, senior vice president of Public Health Research at NORC.





