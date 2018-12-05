WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Six students who got into a fight at a North Carolina high school have been arrested, and one has been charged with assault on a government official.

News outlets report Winston-Salem police say a Parkland High School resource officer called additional law enforcement to get the students under control during the Tuesday fight. Police say pepper spray was used and directly affected three students, who didn’t need medical attention.

Police say one student was charged with assault on a government official. Charges may be filed later against more students. It’s unclear what prompted the fight.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools spokesman Brent Campbell says the school is working with police. The students involved have been identified, and the school says it will take necessary disciplinary action. Authorities haven’t released the students’ identities.





