The senior judicial analyst at Fox News said Wednesday that he expects Donald Trump Jr. to be indicted — and said the presidential son does too.

In an interview Wednesday on SiriusXM’s “The Dan Abrams Show,” Mr. Napolitano based his speculation on special counsel Robert Mueller’s recommendation that former national security adviser Michael Flynn serve no jail time in light of the “substantial assistance” he had given the probe.

When Mr. Abrams suggested that means Mr. Mueller expects to bring charges against someone in President Trump’s inner circle, Mr. Napolitano replied, “yes.”

“I don’t know who,” Mr. Napolitano said, “but I do know that Donald Jr. has told friends he expects to be indicted.”

“Do you expect he’d be indicted?” Mr. Abrams continued.

“Yes,” Mr. Napolitano replied.

According to a report last month in Vanity Fair, the younger Mr. Trump has speculated that an indictment could come over what he told the FBI and Congress about a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with several Russians.





