MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) - Police and sheriff’s deputies have killed two men in separate shootings in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Napa police shot a man after a chase and a struggle before dawn Wednesday. Authorities didn’t immediately say whether he was armed.

KGO-TV says the man was 27-year-old David Molina of Napa.

About eight hours later, a Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputy killed a 41-year-old Discovery Bay man near Martinez. His name wasn’t released.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, ran off and then struggled with a deputy, pulling a gun and firing at his head.

Authorities say the shot missed and the deputy shot him.

But his girlfriend, Angelica Jorgenson, denies to KGO-TV that the man fired.





