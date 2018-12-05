CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A criminal charge has been dropped against a man who was accused of failing to yield when his pickup struck a 4-year-old boy at an intersection in Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports a Laramie County Circuit Court judge has dismissed the single count of misdemeanor vehicular homicide against the man.

Ashley Nowlin and her son Aiden Mullinax were hit by the pickup in December 2017. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, and Nowlin was taken to a hospital.

Assistant district attorney Amanda Peterson says the man has agreed to complete community service and speak about driving safety in exchange for the charge’s dismissal.

Peterson says prosecutors consulted with Nowlin and she was pleased with the agreement.

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com





