CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Cheyenne police are investigating an apparent homicide in the eastern part of the city.

Officer Kevin Malatesta tells The Wyoming Tribune Eagle the victim, whose name and age have not been released, died in a single-family home on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators are conducting interviews, and the scene has been secured.

They have not said how the man died or if anyone has been arrested.

Malatesta says police hope to release more information Thursday morning.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.