MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Ten years after 12-year-old Brooke Bennett of Braintree was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed by her uncle, Vermont is assessing its progress in meeting the goals of a law passed to improve the state’s response to sexual abuse.

Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the University of Vermont, Republican Gov. Phil Scott and several state agencies and departments are hosting the Vermont Conference on Preventing Child Sexual Abuse on Thursday at the Statehouse.

Rachel Denhollander, the first former gymnast to press charges against Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar, is giving the keynote address.

Bennett’s mother and sister are also expected to speak.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.