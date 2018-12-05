SALEM, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man charged with attempted murder and riot for his role in a fatal shooting has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Statesman Journal reports 22-year-old Elijah Watterson, of Salem, was deemed to be a “danger to the community” after he fled Salem following the April 14 shooting.

He was arrested in California.

Watterson was accused of trying to kill three men outside Bar Fly’s Grill.

Two Salem residents, 24-year-old Helms-Reese and 21-year-old Tyler Longacre, died in the shooting. The third man, identified by family members as 27-year-old Marjuan Plater, survived but was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in his back.

Watterson pleaded guilty to attempted murder, riot and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Four people, including Watterson, were arrested in connection to the shooting. No one has been charged with the murders.

