NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a Wall Street CEO has been sentenced to 3 1/3 to 10 years in prison for scams that targeted Villanova University, a New York City church and others.

General Capital Corporation CEO Anthony Nyame (nee-AH’-may), of the Bronx, was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to felony charges.

Prosecutors say Nyame sent a spoofed email that redirected $2.7 million destined for a Villanova vendor to his own account. They say Nyame transferred $200,000 out of the country before authorities could freeze the remaining balance.

The First Ghana Seventh Day Adventist Church and others were duped into giving up large amounts of collateral to arrange promised loans.

In all, prosecutors say the 59-year-old financier stole over $3.5 million.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.