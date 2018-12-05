BYHALIA, Miss. (AP) - Two Florida women are accused of leading Mississippi authorities on a fatal car chase through several counties.

News outlets report Tae’ona Edmondson, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Tanairy Portal, of Miami, appeared in court Monday. Edmondson is charged with second-degree murder and Portal is charged as an accessory. They face other charges by several jurisdictions.

Authorities say the chase began last week when a deputy attempted to stop a stolen car that fled into another county, prompting multiple law enforcement agencies to give chase.

They say driver Edmondson crashed into another car, killing Batesville resident Lisa Gay. They say Edmondson then got into a car driven by Portal. They fled and crashed into a state trooper’s vehicle. All three suffered minor injuries.

It’s unclear if the women have lawyers.





