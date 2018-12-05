HONOLULU (AP) - The death of a former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman last month has been ruled an accident, Hawaii authorities said.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office has determined that the cause of death for 38-year-old Vince Manuwai was acute ecstasy intoxication.

The University of Hawaii football standout died Nov. 4 after collapsing while moving into an apartment in Honolulu.

Recent cocaine use was also a significant factor in his death, the medical examiner’s office said.

The Jaguars chose Manuwai during the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons with the Florida team. He was also on the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad in 2012.

Manuwai went to the University of Hawaii after he graduated from Farrington High School in Honolulu in 1999. He became regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in the university’s history.

University football players honored Manuwai by wearing a green No. 65 on their helmets during a game on Nov. 17, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

Manuwai is survived by six children.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.